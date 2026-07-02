Delhi Confidential: Magnificent ‘56’

Speaking AT an event earlier this week to mark the 18th anniversary of the Sariska tiger reintroduction, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav borrowed a popular film phrase to laud the population recovery of the big cats. Referring to the number of tigers in Sariska currently, Yadav said, “Ab tak chhappan ho gaye (There are 56 so far),” citing the title of the Nana Patekar-starrer film by the same name. Tongue firmly in cheek, he went on to say that some people have a problem with the figure ’56’, even though it is a good number.