Delhi Confidential: Lyrical Break

Taking a break from his political duties, former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi attended a kavi sammelan over the weekend which was organised by retired Central government bureaucrats. Ek Soach Saathiya Foundation, an organisation of serving and retired GST and Customs service officers, organised a kavi sammelan’ and musical programme. The foundation was set up during the pandemic to help those in need, and now the retired officers got together to organise the event on “nationalism and social unity”.

Destination Kashi

With the ministerial meeting of the G20 Culture Working Group planned for Varanasi in August, the government will pull out all stops to project Kashi as India’s cultural capital. Several other cities were being considered for the high-profile ministerial meet, including some in Uttar Pradesh such as Agra, but Varanasi was finalised due to the city’s favourable weather conditions at that time of the year, apart from its cultural potential. Culture ministers from most G20 nations and several guest countries are expected to attend the event.

Movement Chronicle

Publisher Jalsaghar’s stall at the Delhi Book Fair is launching former JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar Ansari’s third book — `Sampurna Dalit Andolan: Pasmanda Tasavvur’ (The Entire Dalit Movement: The Pasmanda Imaginings) on Tuesday. Anwar will be joined, among others, by Swaraj India’s Yogendra Yadav to discuss the situation of Dalits, in particular Muslim Dalits in the country. The launch of the book in the run-up to 2024 General Election is significant as it details all speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Dalits and Pasmandas; the promises made by the BJP; and the situation of Pasmanda Muslims in the country.