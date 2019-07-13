Delhi confidential: Lunch or Speech?

As is his wont, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu took to humour to tackle an Opposition member who was interjecting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s response to the Budget discussion. As the speech had eaten well into lunch time, Naidu told the member, who was trying to make a point while Sitharaman was speaking, that nothing of what he was saying was going on record anyway, so why was he “wasting energy”. He added that the member must be “already hungry”, and if he keeps talking “spending more energy will be a problem”. As Sitharaman had focused her response largely on Congress leader P Chidambaram’s speech, an Opposition member asked whether she will address points raised by others too. Naidu immediately said that the minister has covered a wide range of issues, and if the member wants, “she will cover further” He then asked, “Are you ready?” None of the members, most of whom were impatient and hungry, interjected further, as Sitharaman had already spoken for nearly 90 minutes.

Reaction To Action

Advertising

Disciplinary action seems to have become a complex and complicated topic in BJP. After Uttarakhand MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh ‘Champion’ was seen in a video clip purportedly dancing with guns, BJP’s state unit chief Ajay Bhatt, in a series of tweets, condemned Singh’s action – he even announced that the MLA will be barred from all party meetings. In the last tweet, Bhatt said the party has sent Singh a show-cause notice and is resolved to take action. But what surprised everyone was a response to that tweet from another senior leader. A tweet from the official handle of Shivprakash, party national joint general secretary (organisation), stated, “Pl talk with me”, leaving many wondering about coordination between the office-bearers.

Issues Outside House

It was no secret that the Biju Janata Dal put all its efforts to ensure defeat former party MP-turned-BJP leader Baijayant Panda from Kendrapara seat in the Lok Sabha polls. The battle, it seems, is not over yet. Anubhav Mohanty, the BJD MP from Kendrapara, has unleashed another war on social media. On Thursday, Mohanty went to the bungalow allotted to Panda during his term as MP in the 16th Lok Sabha, took a photograph standing at the gate, and tweeted the image. Slamming Panda for having “no respect for law, ethics or political morality” by continuing to “forcibly occupy the government Bungalow”, the actor-MP stated that Panda is not allowing “newly elected MPs who are entitled to allotment by House Committee of LS to enter and inspect the house”. On Friday, Mohanty repeated his questions and wondered why Panda was silent. Mohanty said he has applied for that house, and that the BJD Parliamentary Party leader had recommended his name for the bungalow.