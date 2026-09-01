Delhi Confidential: Low-key railway launch near Nepal border; Environment Ministry’s busy August

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From a notably low-key railway launch near the Nepal border following the devastating floods in the neighbouring country, to the Environment Ministry’s packed August schedule as officials hop from one major international meeting to another ahead of the UN climate conference.
Four existing train services were extended from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh to Nepalganj Road railway station near the Nepal border on Monday without any fanfare following the devastating flash floods in the neighbouring country. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who joined the event virtually from Rail Bhawan, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath observed a two-minute silence before inaugurating an undecorated train on the Nepalganj Road-Varanasi City section. No ceremonial waving of the green flag was held on the occasion. In a normal launch ceremony, the train is decorated with flowers and cultural events are held at the station. The occasion also marked the completion of gauge conversion and electrification of the 56-km Nepalganj Road-Nanpara-Bahraich rail section.
Ahead of the UN’s annual climate conference later this year in Antalya, Turkey, key multilateral meetings and conferences kept the Environment Ministry busy in August. First, the BRICS bloc meetings hosted by India saw intense discussions between the visiting delegations. This was followed by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav’s meeting with Japan’s State Minister for Environment, and a visit to Mongolia for the UN conference on combating desertification. Close on the heels of the Mongolia conference comes the Indo-German Environment Forum meeting on Tuesday.