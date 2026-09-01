Delhi Confidential: Low-key railway launch near Nepal border; Environment Ministry’s busy August

01

Four existing train services were extended from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh to Nepalganj Road railway station near the Nepal border on Monday without any fanfare following the devastating flash floods in the neighbouring country. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who joined the event virtually from Rail Bhawan, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath observed a two-minute silence before inaugurating an undecorated train on the Nepalganj Road-Varanasi City section. No ceremonial waving of the green flag was held on the occasion. In a normal launch ceremony, the train is decorated with flowers and cultural events are held at the station. The occasion also marked the completion of gauge conversion and electrification of the 56-km Nepalganj Road-Nanpara-Bahraich rail section.