Delhi Confidential: Lot On The Plate

Will the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress, which fought the Lok Sabha polls in alliance, be together for the forthcoming Assembly elections as well? The Congress had stitched together a coalition comprising JMM, JVM(P) and RJD for the General Election, but all is not said to be well now. One gets to hear that an influential section of state Congress leaders is not in favour of an alliance with JMM. Some leaders want tickets for their family members and relatives. Leaders cite this inflexible stand of some senior leaders as one of the designs that led to the resignation of Ajoy Kumar as state unit chief. With Assembly polls only months away, all eyes are now on Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who has an unenviable task of balancing such pulls and pressures.

Engaging With Forces

At a time when Home Minister Amit Shah is busy with developments in Kashmir, his wife Sonal Shah has taken the lead in engaging with Central Armed Police Forces. On Friday, Sonal Shah was chief guest at the Sixth Foundation Day of CISF’s Sanrakshika — or the CISF Wives’ Welfare Association. She praised Sanrakshika for various steps it had taken for the welfare of families of CISF personnel, and also spoke about various schemes that the government has launched for women and children.

Basics Injured

A lawyer who moved the Supreme Court against revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir had a curious reply when Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi told him that his plea lacked even the basic prayers. The petitioner, advocate M L Sharma, replied that it was due to an eye injury he had suffered. Sharma, who frequently files PILs, had come to the court on Friday with a kerchief tied over one eye and black goggles over it.