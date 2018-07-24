Delhi Confidential: Looking Up Dictionary

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she would have to “see a dictionary as to what is being referred to” there. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she would have to “see a dictionary as to what is being referred to” there.

Senior parliamentarian and TMC leader Saugata Roy had an issue with the word “predatory”, used by Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar to describe pay-and-publish journals while referring to the investigation published last week in The Indian Express on fake research paper shops. Roy said he “was not quite familiar with the English words used by the minister”, and that predatory meant something that gobbles something else. Javadekar replied he would “take tuition” from Roy to learn “some good words”. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the term “predatory journal” was first coined by Jeffrey Beall, a former librarian at the University of Colorado, Denver. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she would have to “see a dictionary as to what is being referred to” there.

State Of A State

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, along with party MLAs, is in Delhi to meet the President, the Prime Minister, Union ministers and other political leaders, to present his case for full statehood for the Union Territory. The recent Supreme Court judgment in the tussle between the Delhi Lt Governor and the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has enthused Narayanasamy, as his government is also locked in a tussle with L-G Kiran Bedi for long. In the Delhi case, the SC earlier this month ruled that decisions of the elected government do not require the concurrence of the L-G, who only needs to be informed. Narayanasamy met the leaders and sought support for their demand for full statehood for Puducherry.

Who Is That Man?

During Question Hour in Lok Sabha on Monday, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge called the Speaker’s attention to an officer sitting in the officer’s gallery, taking note of Opposition movements and counting the members. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she was not aware of it. She subsequently checked and said it could be an officer who is allowed in that gallery. Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal said the man is from the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, but Kharge insisted that it was not allowed.

