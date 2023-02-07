Delhi Confidential: Looking After

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari often faces questions on maintenance of the highways his ministry is building. People point out that maintenance of the highways after a point leaves much to be desired. Recognising the importance of maintenance work, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has now created a unit, the Highway Administration Cell, exclusively for the purpose. It will be headed by an Additional Secretary/Joint Secretary-level officer.

GOAT & The Gift

On the sidelines of the three-day India Energy Week that began in Bengaluru on Monday, Pablo Gonzalez, president of Argentina’s energy major YPF, gifted a Lionel Messi T-shirt to PM Narendra Modi. Following Argentina’s victory in the FIFA World Cup in 2022, the PM had tweeted: “This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They’ve played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory!” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also shared a photo on social media, wherein Argentinian Science & Technology minister Daniel Filmus could be seen greeting the former with a Messi jersey.

On Front Burner

Even as the ‘international year of the millet’ kicked off with the onset of 2023, the Indian government is leaving no stone unturned to create awareness around the cereal. Recently, Science Minister Jitendra Singh launched India’s first millet calendar. Numerous millet lunches have since been held by different government departments. On Monday, addressing a press briefing on the schedule for G20 meetings, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav wanted ‘millet snacks’ at the press meet. The briefing was catered with millet ‘pakodas’ and millet sweetmeats with new recipes.