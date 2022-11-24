Delhi Confidential: Birthday Dash

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on his 60th birthday received a slew of greetings, including from President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ministers and leaders of other parties. Birla, however, spent the day with the peasantry at Indergarh, a small village at the tip of his Kota constituency in Rajasthan. He tried to resolve some of the issues that were brought to his notice, including those concerning the farming community.

Whining Start

C V Ananda Bose took over as the West Bengal Governor on Wednesday and he already has complaints from opposition [non-TMC] parliamentarians. Raju Bista, BJP MP from Darjeeling, took the opportunity of his meeting with Bose to highlight allegations of corruption against the North Bengal University administration. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on the other hand, wrote to the Governor regarding the “misuse of power by the state administration”, seeking Bose’s intervention into the matter. Chowdhury alleged that since the Congress won the Jhalda municipality election, party workers and leaders were being subjected to “tremendous torture” by the ruling TMC.