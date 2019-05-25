Delhi Confidential

Silence Period

Advertising

Having put up a poor show in the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, where it not only failed to rein in the BJP’s charge but got fewer seats than ally BSP, the Samajwadi Party has fired all its spokespersons. In a letter to bureau chiefs of all media houses, the SP requested them to not call any of the party’s nominated panelists for discussions on TV channels or to express the party’s point of view. It virtually means the SP will be off air for some time.

Hunting For Seniors

Although the Congress does not qualify to get the post of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, one question that nevertheless arises is who will lead the party in the House. Even though the party was reduced to 44 last time, there were some seniors such as Kamal Nath, Amarinder Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, K V Thomas and M Veerappa Moily. The job finally went to Kharge, who has been defeated this time. Barring the likes of Kodikkunnil Suresh and K Muraleedharan from Kerala, and of course Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, there are not many multiple-term Congress MPs this time. And a large number of them are first-timers.

Eastward Drive

While JD(U) leaders are elated over the NDA’s sweep in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seems equally thrilled over the party’s performance in the Arunchal Pradesh Assembly elections. Having bagged seven seats in the 60-member House, the JD(U) has emerged as the second largest group after the BJP. With BJP poised to form a government in Arunachal Pradesh, the JD(U) is all set to sit as the principal opposition party in the Assembly.