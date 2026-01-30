Delhi Confidential: Litigation No Bar 

WITH elections to various state Bar Councils drawing closer, the Supreme Court has witnessed a rise in cases surrounding the polls. On Thursday, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant presiding over a two-judge bench expressed his angst over it. The CJI said two issues which have generated a lot of litigation and “illuminated us” recently are the Maharashtra local body polls and the Bar Council elections. He said this twice during the day as lawyers approached the bench with Bar Council elections-related petitions.

Goa Trip

Newly appointed BJP national president Nitin Nabin will visit Goa for a two-day pravas (stay) starting Friday. During the stay, he will hold several organisational meetings and interact with booth-level karyakartas, whom the BJP considers the pillar of its organisational and electoral machinery, in different constituencies, said sources. After meeting the state BJP core committee members at the party office in Panaji on Friday, Nabin is likely to pay a visit to the construction site of the party’s new Goa headquarters at the Kadamba Plateau area in Old Goa. An informal lunch is also being planned at a local BJP worker’s residence for the party’s new national president on Saturday, said the sources.