Delhi confidential: Line Redrawn

The state leadership can continue to take a position depending on the local mood and situation. The state leadership can continue to take a position depending on the local mood and situation.

Despite welcoming the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all age groups to enter Sabarimala temple, the Congress high command had allowed the party’s Kerala unit a leeway to express its apprehension and seek a review of the judgment. But Congress president Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have drawn the line when he met state Congress leaders, including new state chief Mullappally Ramachandran and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ramesh Chennithala. Rahul, it is learnt, directed them to ask Congress’s local leaders not take very aggressive postures or organising street protests with party flags. The state leadership can continue to take a position depending on the local mood and situation.

No Office

Over a year into its constitution, the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC) still does not have a dedicated office. During the UPA regime, the EAC used to have its offices in Vigyan Bhavan Annexe. After the NDA government’s EAC was constituted in September 2017, it could not move into the building since it had received a demolition notice from NDMC. The result is that members — both full-time and part-time — continue to sit in their respective places of work, and the EAC is forced to hold its meetings at randomly selected places.

Support For Temple

A day after RSS sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat said the government should bring in an “appropriate law” to construct the Ram temple in Ayodhya, even as the matter is pending in Supreme Court, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar went a step further and demanded an ordinance for construction of the temple. Speaking at a function in Rohini, in the national capital, Indresh Kumar said if the government can bring an ordinance for triple talaq, it should do so for the Ram temple too.

Meeting Both Sides

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe started his India visit with a meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Sonia Gandhi was also present in the meeting, held in the hotel where the Lanka Prime Minister is staying. Wickremesinghe will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App