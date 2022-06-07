Delhi Confidential: Likely No-Show

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is unlikely to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday. Sonia is down with Covid-19 and is yet to recover, party leaders say. While revealing that Sonia had tested positive, the party had last week declared that she would still appear before ED on June 8. The agency had summoned her in connection with a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. Now an exemption will be sought citing health grounds, it is learnt.

Scanner Down Under

At a time BJP is dealing with the controversy created by its spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, another party leader has drawn criticism for his remarks on Islam outside India. Party MP Tejasvi Surya, who is Down Under as part of the Australia-India Youth Dialogue, faced protests there for his comments such as “Islam is writ large with bloodshed and violence” as well as calls for banning halal food at a private function held at a college in Parramatta, near Sydney. Some students’ organisations and Muslim groups organised protests against Surya’s visit, which had led to cancellation of his public programme. In December last year, the party’s central leadership had warned Surya when he called for “reconverting” all those who “have converted to Islam and Christianity”, forcing him to withdraw his statements.

Life, Increased

Railways will need to scrap and replace various items it uses less frequently than before. In an internal exercise, it has decided to increase the “codal life”, or average life it assigns to its various assets. For instance, water coolers, ACs, fridges now have an assigned average life of 10 years, instead of five; Kavach, the new automatic anti-collision apparatus, has been assigned a life of 15 years, and bulldozers are now supposed to last 20 years, instead of 15. The caveat, as always, is that the actual replacement will be based on the condition of the items. But officials said amending the codes means internal demands for their replacement might also start later than usual.