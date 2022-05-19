Delhi Confidential: Letting It Out

May 19, 2022 2:40:26 am
WHILE THE BJP is known to leverage social media to amplify its message and shape public discourse, Union minister Sanjeev Balyan on Wednesday wondered why so much importance is given to social media when it has no impact. Speaking at an RSS event, Balyan said social media cannot be trusted and that he was frustrated with it. He specially came down on Twitter, saying he always wondered who made it. “If you start reading all the comments, you will become a heart patient within 10 days, have a brain haemorrhage in 15 and pass away by the end of the month. Such a media has been created by the world. People have stopped reading newspapers. They are hooked on to a medium which has 99% lies,” he said. “People keep talking about trending. How does your trending impact anything? I have never figured out how to trend anything till date. It has become a world unto its own where bullets are flying, canons are being fired and the country is being supposedly changed. Who are these people? It saddens me.”
Eye In The Sky
DEFENCE MINISTER Rajnath Singh launched two new warships for Navy in Mumbai on Tuesday. During the trip, he also got the chance to see another naval capability up close – not in the sea, but in the air. Singh undertook a sortie on Navy’s P8I long-range maritime reconnaissance anti-submarine aircraft. During his sortie, Singh witnessed the long-range surveillance, electronic warfare, imagery intelligence, anti-submarine warfare missions, and search-and-rescue capabilities of the aircraft. The crew included two pilots, and seven Naval Air Operations Officers, including three women. Beginning their induction in 2013, India has got 12 of the aircraft, bought from Boeing, last of which was delivered in February. These aircraft have significantly enhanced the Navy’s surveillance operations in the Indian Ocean Region.
Staying Put
DAYS AFTER the shock change in leadership, the rumblings within Tripura BJP refuses to die, with suspense continuing over the next state unit chief of the party. While former state BJP president Manik Saha is settling in his new role as the Chief Minister, Biplab Deb has been enthusiastically participating in organisational activities. Speaking at an event on Wednesday, Deb had a message for those who thought “I will leave for Delhi after resigning as CM”. “I am going nowhere and will bring the BJP to power in 2023,” he said.
