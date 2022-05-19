Delhi Confidential: Letting It Out

WHILE THE BJP is known to leverage social media to amplify its message and shape public discourse, Union minister Sanjeev Balyan on Wednesday wondered why so much importance is given to social media when it has no impact. Speaking at an RSS event, Balyan said social media cannot be trusted and that he was frustrated with it. He specially came down on Twitter, saying he always wondered who made it. “If you start reading all the comments, you will become a heart patient within 10 days, have a brain haemorrhage in 15 and pass away by the end of the month. Such a media has been created by the world. People have stopped reading newspapers. They are hooked on to a medium which has 99% lies,” he said. “People keep talking about trending. How does your trending impact anything? I have never figured out how to trend anything till date. It has become a world unto its own where bullets are flying, canons are being fired and the country is being supposedly changed. Who are these people? It saddens me.”