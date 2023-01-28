scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Delhi Confidential: Lesson, Session

Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wants Members of Parliament to learn a lesson from the Padma awardees. With the government keen on promoting extraordinary achievers from among the masses, the MPs will get an opportunity to interact with the awardees. On Friday, Birla invited some of the Padma awardees to share their experiences. They awardees will visit Parliament during the Budget Session, too, and share their experiences with the elected members. Such interactions, the Lok Sabha secretariat says, will help the members in capacity-building.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, who reached Delhi on Thursday evening to attend a wedding in the family of former Union minister Harsh Vardhan, went to the Raisina Bengali School on Mandir Marg on Friday morning and sat with students to watch online Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event. Taking a cue from the PM, Bose is coming out with a book — a compilation of 75 motivational articles for the children. The book — ‘If birds can fly, so can we’ — that will come out soon, will supplement Prime Minister’s book ‘Exam Warriors’, sources said.

Kiosk, Coax

Occupying a pride of place at the Talkatora Stadium, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s addressed students on Friday, was a kiosk asking students to ‘Connect with the PM’ digitally. As a ready reckoner, a bookmark with five QR codes was handed over, offering links to ‘Modi Archive’ that narrates the life journey of PM Narendra Modi through archival pictures, videos, audio recordings; and ‘Modi Story’ that captures the PM’s life story through those close to him; besides NAMO app, and apps to check status of government initiatives, and eligibility for government schemes.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 03:17 IST
