Delhi Confidential: Last Push

With the rising stakes in Rajasthan elections, the BJP does not want to leave anything to chance. On Wednesday, the last day of campaigning before the December 7 polling, the party is planning around 40 press conferences at various places, including in all district headquarters. Party chief Amit Shah, who will also campaign in the state in the last two days, is likely to address one of the press conferences. All senior party leaders, including some Central ministers, are expected to pitch for the party intensely that day.

Advertising

Taking No Chances

Outsmarted by the BJP in Goa and Manipur, where it had emerged as the single largest party but could not form governments, the Congress is taking all precautions in Chhattisgarh. Hoping to avoid another slip between the cup and the lip, party president Rahul Gandhi recently held a meeting with top leaders from the state and AICC in-charges, led by P L Punia. All candidates have been told to be present at counting centres and not leave them without taking their winning certificates. The candidates have also been told to not take out

victory processions, and instead rush to state capital Raipur, where top party leaders will be stationed. After the polling, AICC secretaries Chandan Yadav and Arun Oraon met all the candidates, district and block Congress presidents and polling agents. The polling agents are being trained on standard operating procedures to be followed on counting day, and the things they need to watch out for.

Befitting Reply

The new book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi — Narendra Modi: Creative Disruptor – The Maker of New India — by BJP leader R Balashankar is said to be the party’s response to critics of the PM on a variety of issues. BJP president Amit Shah will release the book on December 10 at an event at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, Teen Murti Bhavan. The book was initially planned to be launched before this round of elections in five states, but Shah had an extremely tight campaign schedule. The book is meant to be read by BJP supporters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to give “befitting” replies to criticism against Prime Minister Modi.