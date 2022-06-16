Delhi Confidential: Lanka Visit

IN THE midst of a controversy in Sri Lanka over a wind farm contract to the Adani Group, a visit by RSS functionary Ram Madhav to Colombo has triggered curiosity. Madhav, who holds no official position in the government, met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. The word is they discussed how Sri Lanka can get more Indian investment and assistance. It is not clear who Madhav was representing. But at a time of much political and economic fluidity in the island nation, when India has been keen to convey that its assistance comes with no strings attached, there are concerns about the signals that a visit by a prominent politician send out.

In A Soup

FORMER PUDUCHERRY Governor and IPS officer Kiran Bedi has found herself in hot water with the National Commission for Minorities. At an event to launch her book in Chennai earlier this week, Bedi cracked a joke about the Sikh community. The NCM has now received a complaint, saying the joke has hurt sentiments of the Sikh community. NCM Chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura has sought a report on the matter from the Delhi Chief Secretary, and has said that the Commission will take action based on this report. Bedi has already apologised over the issue and posted multiple pictures of her praying at gurdwaras even as she claimed her husband was a direct descendent of Guru Nanak Dev.

The Candidate

AT THE joint meeting of the Opposition on Wednesday, as reporters were busy tracking occupants of the cars entering the premises of the Constitution Club of India, an SUV rolled in, bringing a man everyone failed to recognise. Curiosity grew as the enigmatic figure reached the doorstep of the conference hall, where security personnel stopped him. On his way back, the self-styled Yogi, who is a fixture at press conferences in venues like the Press Club and Foreign Correspondents Club, declared that he had come to seek support for his own candidature in the upcoming Presidential polls. “I have got assurances from leaders,” he announced..