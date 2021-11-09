Delhi Confidential: Language Skills

Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BJP National Executive meeting on Sunday. The MoS for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology was invited to the one-day conclave to speak on the economy. While he is from Karnataka, Chandrasekhar spoke in Hindi, surprising the gathering. According to a party leader present at the meeting, Modi complimented him for the move, saying “he has made an effort”. Modi, sources said, made it a point to listen to every speaker, took notes, and sat through the entire session, without taking a lunch break till 5 pm.

New Posting

Sanjay Bhattacharya, a Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been named India’s Ambassador to Switzerland. Switzerland is an important posting as many international organisations are based there — WHO, WTO, FIFA and UN’s second largest office among others. Bhattacharya, from the 1987 batch, is one of the most senior and seasoned diplomats, having served as Ambassador in Turkey and Egypt, and as the Deputy High Commissioner in Dhaka.

Action Checklist

The government has noticed that disciplinary authorities, while penalising or charging erring officials, are often slipping on various procedural requirements. As a result, there are instances of officials getting relief from courts, which cite such lapses and set aside the disciplinary action. To prevent this, the Department of Personnel and Training has come out with a “flow chart” — a checklist of processes and timelines for all disciplinary authorities so that there are no procedural lapses.