Delhi Confidential: Language No Bar

THE CONGRESS’S social media team, led by senior party leader Supriya Shrinate, had a tough task at hand on Friday – to translate Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s newspaper article on the “education system’s collapse” into different regional languages. The social media team didn’t rely on Artificial Intelligence for the translations and asked its teams in different states to do the needful. Some senior leaders in the Delhi team also lost their cool when some of the state teams did not give a prompt response. The article by Sonia Gandhi was translated into 11 regional languages, including Telugu, Gujarati and Punjabi, and shared on social media handles in the states.

Rare Coffee Table Book

FORMER COMPTROLLER and Auditor General (CAG) of India Vinod Rai got nostalgic at a gathering on Thursday after being presented with a coffee table book chronicling his life and public service. Authored by B S Chauhan — a 1983-batch Indian Information Service officer who is serving as the media advisor to the current CAG, K Sanjay Murthy — the book is said to be the first coffee table book dedicated to a former CAG. It offers a glimpse into the life and career of Rai, a 1972-batch Kerala-cadre IAS officer who retired in 2013. Chauhan also presented a copy of the book to the current CAG.

No Network

SEVERAL REPORTERS who came to the National Media Centre in the Capital on Friday afternoon to attend the much-anticipated Cabinet briefing — in the wake of PM Narendra Modi’s midnight message indicating crucial steps to prevent paper leaks — were disappointed to learn that mobile Internet services were down at the venue. Officials then managed a Wi-Fi connection to salvage the situation.