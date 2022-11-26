Delhi Confidential: Ladakh Talk

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur, who was in Delhi on Friday, called on Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and DoPT Jitendra Singh at his North Block office. It is learnt that both the leaders discussed the upcoming ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh. Once completed, it will be India’s first such sanctuary for stargazing. The sanctuary is being set up by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), which comes under the Ministry of Science and Technology, also headed by Singh.

History In Waiting

If the Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendation to appoint advocate Nupur Bhati as a judge of the Rajasthan High Court is accepted by the government, it will a rare instance of a ‘judge couple’ together. Advocate Bhati is married to sitting High Court judge Justice Pushpendra Bhati. Incidentally, Justice Bhati is the brother of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati.

A Visit To Remember

Amitabh Kant, India’s G-20 Sherpa, along with Ambassadors of G-20 nations visited Andaman and Nicobar Island Friday, where they visited the Cellular Jail. The Indian side hosted lunch for the foreign diplomats at Andaman Island and served local cuisines. After the visit, Kant tweeted, “A moment of immense pride for the entire nation as the journey of #G20India presidency begins at Cellular Jail, Port Blair.” “This is an iconic monument in the history of India’s freedom struggle where several nationalist heroes like Veer Savarkar, Shiv Verma, Yogendra Shukla and many others were imprisoned,” he said.