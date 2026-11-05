Delhi Confidential: KV Thomas’s demonetisation revelation irks Congress; DU professor’s TV debate row triggers campus backlash

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AT A time when Keralam is hosting a two-day conference of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairpersons, former PAC chief K V Thomas, who was a minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, has spilled the beans again. Thomas has irked his former party colleagues with a “revelation” that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi started distancing from him after he refused to call Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the PAC while examining the 2016 demonetisation policy. Thomas, a three-term PAC chairman, said that although he had told PM Modi in a private meeting that demonetisation was a wrong move, he could not summon him due to technical issues — the PAC had majority members from the ruling side and there was no consensus on the matter. Thomas, a veteran politician, has also recorded these developments in his book — Kumbalangiyil Ninnu Chengottayilekku (From Kumbalangi to Red Fort).