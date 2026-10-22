Delhi Confidential: Plainclothes cops unmasked at Kuki-Zo meet; AGMUT IPS officer faces fresh inquiry

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From Delhi Police Special Branch officers drawing chuckles at Constitution Club to an IPS officer finding himself in hot water again over a subordinate’s complaint.
- 01
Identity Crisis
A routine press conference turned into an inadvertent unmasking on Wednesday when organisers of a Kuki-Zo conference at the Constitution Club asked everyone in the hall, including journalists, to introduce themselves. Three police personnel in plain clothes raised their hands and introduced themselves, drawing laughter and murmurs from the gathering. The three, seated among reporters, were the Special Branch officers of Delhi Police. They, apparently, had been sent to monitor and cover the event.
- 02
Call & Probe
An IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, already facing a sexual harassment inquiry for allegedly harassing a junior woman constable in Arunachal Pradesh, is now facing another inquiry after a police Inspector made a call to the police control room, alleging that his senior officer misbehaved with him, pushing him into “depression”. After senior officers at the Delhi Police headquarters learnt about the matter, a fact-finding inquiry was ordered.