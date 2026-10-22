Delhi Confidential: Plainclothes cops unmasked at Kuki-Zo meet; AGMUT IPS officer faces fresh inquiry

01

A routine press conference turned into an inadvertent unmasking on Wednesday when organisers of a Kuki-Zo conference at the Constitution Club asked everyone in the hall, including journalists, to introduce themselves. Three police personnel in plain clothes raised their hands and introduced themselves, drawing laughter and murmurs from the gathering. The three, seated among reporters, were the Special Branch officers of Delhi Police. They, apparently, had been sent to monitor and cover the event.