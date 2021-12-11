Delhi confidential: Protocol Matters

AN INFORMAL note with a list of dignitaries who would be laying wreaths at the Palam air base on the mortal remains of Gen Bipin Rawat and others killed in the helicopter crash created confusion on Friday. The list included President Ram Nath Kovind. However, sources clarified that the note was prepared not on the basis of any communication either from the Defence Ministry or Rashtrapati Bhavan. According to protocol, the President does not lay a wreath on the mortal remains of any soldier. The Prime Minister and Defence Minister do it on the President’s behalf. Sources said being the Supreme Commander of the armed forces, the President cannot differentiate between a general and a soldier when it comes to the way he pays tributes. Sources said President Kovind, who cancelled his programmes after news of the crash, has constantly been in touch with officials to get updates.

Holy Smoke PARTICIPATING IN a Rajya Sabha discussion on pollution on Friday, BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra recounted how his family held a 14-hour yagna during last year’s Janata Curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jangra said his wife, who suffered from a form of eye allergy, sat through the rituals, despite advice from doctors to avoid smoke. But “you will be surprised to know” the yagna cured her eyes, Jangra claimed. Record Seizures CHIEF ELECTION Commissioner Sushil Chandra, during an interaction with the 74th batch of IRS trainees, highlighted that effective monitoring during the elections resulted in record seizures in this year’s Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. Chandra said that vigil by the officers resulted in a drastic increase in seizures in 2021, which was more than 4.5 times the amount seized in previous elections in these states in 2016. Chandra also said the increased involvement of IRS officers with the Election Commission can be gauged by the fact that a separate Election Cell was created by the CBDT in September to expedite pending matters of investigation of falsity in affidavits filed by candidates and analysing contribution and annual reports of political parties.