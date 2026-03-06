Delhi Confidential: Kochi Connect

AS THE three-member Election Commission reached Kochi on Thursday ahead of its meeting to review Kerala Assembly election preparations, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar held a 45-minute interaction over tea with a familiar group of officials. Kumar, a retired Kerala-cadre IAS officer, was posted in Ernakulam as District Collector from 2001-2004. The CEC spoke to the group in Malayalam, reminiscing the experience of working with them, it is learnt. The group, which met the CEC at a hotel in Kochi, included officials as well as the personal security officer and the driver assigned to him during his tenure as DC.

Colours & Chaos

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited the AICC office on Akbar Road to play Holi with party leaders and workers. On his arrival, excited party workers jostled with each other to play colours with Gandhi, making it difficult for the organisers to manage the crowd. As a result, Gandhi, who was supposed to stay at the office for around 45 minutes, left the premises in just 15 minutes, said sources. The incident upset many party leaders who blamed the organisers for the lack of planning and crowd management during the senior leader’s visit.