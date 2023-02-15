scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Delhi Confidential: Kisan Lunch

Sachin Pilot had introduced millet recipes much before the Centre's ongoing push to promote the grain.

Sachin Pilot
The upcoming high-stakes Rajasthan Assembly elections might be keeping Congress leader Sachin Pilot on his toes, but he did not miss hosting ‘kisan lunch’ for his media friends, a practice his father late Rajesh Pilot had started. Sachin had introduced millet recipes much before the Centre’s ongoing push to promote the grain. The traditional lunch was unique in terms of the farm-fresh items served — carrots, guavas, ‘ber’ fruits, radishes, red and green chilli-garlic ‘chuttneys’, millet ‘rotis’ with ‘makhan’ and jaggery. The guests were also served ‘lassi’ to balance out the spicy dishes. For Sachin’s father, the annual event was an occasion to connect with the farming community.

Video DigSachin Pilot 

On a day Income Tax officials searched the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai, an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before he became the PM, talking about the BBC was shared on social media by Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh. In the video, then CM Modi can be heard explaining how the common man had faith only in the BBC vis a vis ‘Akashvani’ and ‘Doordarshan’. The loss of faith in the government’s services was a grave threat, Modi had said. Sharing the video on Twitter, Ramesh wrote in Hindi: “Jaane kahan gaye wo din (where have those days gone)”.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 02:38 IST
