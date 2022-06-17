Delhi Confidential: Relics, Bonding

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju returned to Delhi from Mongolia after a five-day visit where he took with him the holy relics of Lord Buddha. Apart from meeting Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukhand and the law minister, Rijiju also attended a cultural event hosted to boost ties between the two nations. Playback singer Mohit Chauhan and a contingent of Ladakh Scouts of Indian Army performed at the event. The Kapilvastu relics have been put on display for 11-days at the Ganden Tegchenling Monastery in Mongolia in a bid to boost cultural ties.

Post under Cloud

Now that the Congress has appointed senior leader Jairam Ramesh as the AICC general secretary in-charge of communication, publicity and media, including social and digital media, many are wondering about the fate of Rohan Gupta, the chairman of the social media department of the party. A senior leader said Gupta and his department will no longer be a “sovereign independent republic” and that he will report to Ramesh. The question is whether he will continue or the party will accommodate him in some other post.

Care for the Royal

Ahead of the June 23 bypolls to four seats, reports of political violence are pouring in from various parts of Tripura. In the hills, workers of the BJP and the fledgling outfit TIPRA Motha have clashed repeatedly over the last few days, triggering a war of words between the BJP’s tribal leadership and royal scion Pradyot Debbarman. On Thursday, Debbarman was admitted to a local private hospital after he complained of discomfort. Former chief minister Biplab Deb, who recently deviated from the party line by appealing to Pradyot to support the BJP for its “dignified treatment of the royal house”, rushed to the hospital to enquire about his health.