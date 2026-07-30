Delhi Confidential: Kiren Rijiju guest Appearance

An unexpected guest dropped in on Wednesday at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s office in Parliament – Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju. Sources in Rahul’s office said Rijiju stayed for around five minutes, taking Rahul and his staff by surprise. While sources refused to reveal anything related to the discussion between Rahul and Rijiju, the meeting came amid a logjam between the government and the Opposition. Rahul could not complete his speech in the Lok Sabha as the treasury benches demanded an apology from him for remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over July 20 police action on students protesting at Jantar Mantar.

Chair Debut

Former senior Trinamool Congress leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Wednesday made her debut as Chairperson of the Lok Sabha for the first time since she and 19 other MPs of Mamata Banerjee-led TMC merged with the NCPI. Dastidar, among 10 members empanelled to run House proceedings when neither the Speaker nor the Deputy Speaker are available, occupied the Chair following the resumption of proceedings at 2 pm during debate on the anti-paper leak Bill. However, just a few seconds on the Chair, she announced another adjournment, this time for an hour. The Bill was eventually passed by voice vote a little after 3 pm when Speaker Om Birla was present..

Idea Exchange

Newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar has asked all unit heads to identify at least one meaningful improvement each month under the “Idea of the month” initiative. At the monthly crime review meeting, the officers will have to exchange with each other the steps taken under the initiative.