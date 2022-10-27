Delhi Confidential: Inflicting Friction

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s running feud with the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government in the state seems to have left the BJP divided so far as positioning the party amid this high-decibel political battle is concerned. A section of BJP leaders in the national capital appreciates Khan’s moves, but another section is not as appreciative. While some leaders in the latter segment say the Governor has replaced the Opposition in Kerala and BJP leaders there have almost lost their relevance in the middle of these political developments, a few others feel Khan’s “over-enthusiasm” in grabbing the headlines and locking horns with the Pinarayi Vijayan government has deviated attention from the allegations against the Chief Minister’s family members, as well as some senior state CPI(M) leaders after gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh levelled charges of sexual harassment against them.

Not Quite Quiet

When Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was removed as chairman of the IT standing committee, many feared his absence would take the sheen out of the high-profile Parliamentary panel. But the new chairman, Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav, seems determined to keep the panel in the headlines. In its meeting, the committee is expected to discuss the telecom Bill. Standing committees usually discuss a Bill after it gets referred to the panel by either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. Although the move to take up the draft of the Bill before it gets introduced in Parliament comes on the back of the Opposition’s vociferous demands, as the Bill in its current form would get some changes, questions were asked whether the panel should take time to discuss before it gets its final shape. But it seems ruling party members also do not have much objection to it, as it is in line with Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishhaw’s interest to bring a Bill with consensus.

What’s Cooking?

Seven months after the Culture ministry had to cancel ‘Askini’, a festival to celebrate the ancient heritage and syncretic culture of Jammu and Kashmir, following protests that the invitation poster had “hurt religious sentiments”, the ministry is again caught up in a similar controversy — with another event. ‘Askini’ was cancelled following outrage after the poster put Adi Shankaracharya’s image next to the word ‘Wazwan’, a multi-course meal in Kashmiri cuisine with meat-based dishes. Now another invitation card for ‘Stree Desh’, a dance drama on forgotten legendary women of J&K, is under attack. The invitation for the programme by Sonal Mansingh — Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi is chief guest at the event — also has Shankaracharya’s picture with kebabs and harissa (Wazwan dishes) on it, and social media is boiling over with agitated posts.