Delhi Confidential: Keeping in touch

When BJP chief ministers visit the party headquarters in Delhi, it is mainly to meet the party president or senior leaders. It is rare for them to keep aside time for staff at the party office. But when Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb visited the BJP headquarters to meet party chief J P Nadda on Friday, he made it a point to go from floor to floor to meet the staff also. Deb recently upset the BJP leadership for unilaterally calling a public meeting to seek the people’s mandate on whether he should continue in office in the face of intense factionalism in the state party unit. He had to call off the meeting after the national leadership intervened.

Packed Schedule

BJP PRESIDENT J P Nadda, who has returned to work after battling Covid, seems to be having hectic days. After spending three days in Ahmedabad for the RSS meeting, Nadda returned to Delhi on Thursday evening. On Friday, he took meetings on booth strengthening and coordination with state leaders from Rajasthan and Maharashtra. While the party’s electoral setback in last month’s Council polls for graduate and teacher constituencies in Maharashtra came up for discussion with the leaders from that state, Nadda discussed strengthening of the organisation with the Rajasthan leaders, sources said. On Saturday, the party chief will be heading to poll-bound West Bengal. Next week, Nadda will resume his 120-day national tour programme, visiting Assam on Monday and Tuesday.

The Visit

THERE WERE reports some days ago that Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar was unhappy that many senior AICC leaders have not visited party MPs from the state who had been sitting on a dharna at Jantar Mantar in solidarity with the protesting farmers. Congress leaders, including K C Venugopal, Pawan Kumar Bansal and party MP Manickam Tagore, later visited Jantar Mantar and met them in a show of support. On Friday, the MPs had a meeting with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She did not go to Jantar Mantar. The MPs – among them Ravneet Singh Bittu, Jasbir Singh Gill and Gurjeet Singh Aujla – met Priyanka at her residence. And the AICC publicised the meeting.