Delhi Confidential: Turf War

The K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana government has been at loggerheads with Central ministries in the past. The latest friction is over the Ramagundam fertiliser plant, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 12. Rao’s party, the TRS, has alleged that the Centre “insulted” people of the state by not inviting Rao for the inauguration function. But officials at the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers maintain that a proper invitation was sent to the CM on November 2 — that minister Mansukh Mandaviya himself wrote, and the letter has been delivered to the Chief Minister’s Office. Officials say invitation has also been extended to Rao for a separate function in which Modi will dedicate to the nation a new railway line and lay the foundation stone of three highway projects.

ALMOST A year-and-half after General Bipin Rawat was appointed at the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff and the Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), the Cabinet Committee on Appointments on Wednesday cleared the first regular appointment of three service officers. Lt General Anil Puri was appointed as the Additional Secretary, while three two-star rank officers – one from each force – were appointed as joint secretaries in the DMA. They are Major General K Narayanan, Rear Admiral Kapil Mohan Dhir and Air Vice Marshal Hardeep Bains. While some of these officers were already working in the DMA, now they have been given formal ACC approval.

While his party has welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) and taken credit for initiating the process, Congress MP from Tamil Nadu, Karti Chidambaram, seems to have taken a different stance. Karti, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, has welcomed the move by Congress’s Tamil Nadu alliance partner DMK to file a review petition in the matter. “I welcome this initiative” Karti said on Wednesday, appreciating the initiative taken by DMK to file a review petition in Supreme Court against the EWS order passed on Monday.