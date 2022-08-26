Delhi Confidential: Come September

Ahead of Sunday’s Congress Working Committee meeting to finalise the date-wise schedule for election of the new Congress president, party leaders admitted that the outer window of September 20 to complete the process will be breached. The party was to elect a new president to replace Sonia Gandhi between August 21 and September 20. Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal says the election is not being postponed, as is being speculated. He says the process may not be completed by September 20 but the schedule may at best go beyond by just a week or 10 days. Party leaders claim the delay is due to some technical issues, and it is not that the leadership is still trying to convince Rahul Gandhi to contest. Meanwhile, a theory also doing the rounds is that the party is rescheduling the election process to avoid an inauspicious period.

Goal Posted

As the government looks for ways to keep the celebrations under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav going, an inter-ministry football tournament has been identified as one such opportunity. The event is to be held in October, and the government is seeking applications from ministries to enlist their teams. But there is a catch: uniformed personnel from the defence services, paramilitary forces and police will not be allowed to participate, presumably to maintain a level playing field. Similarly, daily wage workers employed by ministries will also not be allowed to be part of the teams. Employees of PSUs and similar autonomous bodies, even if they report to a Union ministry, have also been kept out of the scope. If any ministry’s team is found to have included these personnel, the entire team will stand disqualified.

Message On Medium

Principals and faculty members of 378 Eklavya schools in the country, catering to approximately 1 lakh students from tribal communities, on Thursday received a crash course on social media, courtesy the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. In a virtual workshop, teachers of these schools were taught how to use Twitter, among others, “to connect with the world” on topics and issues that are important to them. The staff was also encouraged to use social media platforms such as Facebook, to have better social outreach as well as global content, while at the same time being informed and warned about the hazards of social media.