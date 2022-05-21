Delhi Confidential: Acting Skills

Justice L Nageswara Rao’s acting skills were the flavour of the day in legal circles on Friday as it came to light that the Supreme Court judge had played a role in a 1989 Hindi movie, ‘Kanoon Apna Apna’, starring Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Sanjay Dutt and Kadar Khan among others. This came to light at a farewell organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for Justice Rao, who is retiring on June 7. Speaking at the event, SCBA vice-president Senior Advocate Pradeep Rai said Justice Rao was multifaceted and besides being a Ranji-level cricket player had also acted in the movie. Laterm in his address, Justice Rao said he was into theatre in college and had a cousin who was a director and wanted him to do a role. “It was a short role and that ended the matter. I did not want to become an actor to start with,” he said. “All of you know that lawyers act in court. Judges also do. When there is some heat in the court, we try to control the lawyers by bringing in a truce between two lawyers who are at the neck of each other, by acting sometimes, telling them to please slow down, sometimes by raising voice. So, acting is a part of the profession.”

Candidate Search THE CHINTAN Shivir had been keeping the Congress leadership engaged for some days. The shivir over, the party has started reaching out to allies and like-minded parties to decide the joint opposition candidate for the upcoming elections for the posts of President and Vice-President. A senior Congress leader said informal talks have begun and the possibility of a formal meeting of all opposition parties will be worked out soon. In 2017, the opposition had fielded former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar for the post of President and Gopal Krishna Gandhi for the Vice-Presidential election.