Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Delhi Confidential: Just Venting

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilizers Shashi Tharoor
CONGRESS MP and chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilizers Shashi Tharoor took to social media on Thursday to express frustration over the lack of quorum for committee meetings. Tharoor, who was appointed chairman in October 2022, said in a tweet that he tried to hold a meeting of the committee on Thursday but had to adjourn as there was no quorum. This was the fourth time out of the five meetings he has convened that had to be adjourned this way. He pointed out that the fact the committee had six vacancies did not help the cause.

The Homecoming

DAYS AFTER Ghulam Nabi Azad expelled three senior leaders for “anti-party” activities from his newly formed Democratic Azad Party, many of them could return to the Congress Friday. The buzz is that among those returning to the Congress fold include former deputy chief minister and prominent Dalit leader Tara Chand. Azad had expelled Chand and two other leaders – Manohar Lal and Balwan Singh – from the party last month. The move comes days after Azad denied reports that he could return to the Congress.

Eyeing Rajasthan

THE AAP is currently carrying out surveys in all states bound for polls in 2023. While the party has not yet announced the names of states where it will contest polls, it is becoming increasingly obvious that Rajasthan figures prominently on its radar. On Thursday, AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak held a meeting with the party’s Rajasthan unit workers and office-bearers and directed them to pull out all stops to strengthen its organisational presence there. The AAP feels that the running feud in the Congress’s Rajasthan unit between CM Ashok Gehlot and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot offers it a good opportunity to make hay.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 01:14 IST
