Delhi Confidential: Juggling Roles

UNION MINISTER Bhupender Yadav, who was in Glasgow for the COP 26 summit, had to take a break to attend the BJP national executive meeting on Sunday. Yadav, who continues to play a key role in the BJP organisation, returned to Delhi Friday night and he will be returning to Glasgow on Monday. The party had assigned him to brief the media about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s valedictory address to the day-long conclave in which the focus was on strengthening the organisation.

Chhath Flavour

TO ADD some colour to the party national executive meeting, the BJP’s Delhi unit had invited musicians from across the country to play traditional instruments to welcome the participants. There were artistes from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and southern states. There were also women from Purvanchal region, who were in their traditional attire performing the Chhath Puja and singing songs in praise of Sun god. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it a point to greet them. This year’s Chhath, which falls on November 10, is widely celebrated across eastern Uttar Pradesh, which includes the Prime Minister’s constituency Varanasi.

The Nudge

WITH THE onset of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, nearly all government and private offices had suspended biometric-based attendance monitoring systems. While offices have gradually reopened, in most places the biometric systems remain on hold. However, the National Institute of Open Schooling has decided to restore the system, replacing finger impressions with face/iris detection at its Noida headquarters. Employees do not appear very enthused with the idea though, and very few are turning up for registering their face and iris impressions. This prompted a warning from the administration recently, saying that those not registering will be marked absent.