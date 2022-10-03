scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Delhi Confidential: Joining The Yatra

Sonia Gandhi had not addressed a public meeting in a long time because of her fragile health condition. She also avoids crowded gatherings on the advice of doctors.

CONGRESS PRESIDENT Sonia Gandhi had not addressed a public meeting in a long time because of her fragile health condition. She also avoids crowded gatherings on the advice of doctors. But this week she will travel to Karnataka to join Bharat Jodo Yatra as it completes one month. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has not visited Delhi since the yatra began on September 8 from Kanyakumari. Sonia could be accompanied by her daughter and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Social Media Debut

THE CBI Sunday made its social media debut by opening accounts on Twitter and Instagram. Although the accounts have been opened in context of  INTERPOL’s 90th General Assembly being held in New Delhi from October 18-21, and it is not clear whether they will remain active after the event, the CBI has turned out to be among the last of the central agencies to join social media. All key central agencies such as the NIA, ED and NCB have social media accounts, but the CBI had stayed out. The Twitter account of CBI – @CBI_CIO – Sunday posted messages on Gandhi Jayanti and birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Special Occasion

PAYING FLORAL tributes to national leaders on their special days could be routine affair in Parliament’s Central Hall. But on Sunday, on the occasion of the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, it was made a special affair with 99 school and college students from 28 states and two Union Territories also participating in the function. The students were all winners of various competitions conducted by the ministries of Education, Sports and Youth Affairs. The function was also attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with a number of Cabinet ministers and MPs. Thirty of these students got a chance to speak on Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Making the youngsters part of the function was an idea mooted by the Prime Minister.niversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 01:29:22 am
Kidnap and rape of minor: Trial completed in 19 days, 24-yr-old gets 20 yrs in jail

