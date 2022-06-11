Delhi Confidential: Stand Against Interest

An attempt to change in the way MPLADS funds are utilised by the MPs has been opposed vehemently by the committee on MPLADS in the Rajya Sabha with the members unanimously deciding to seek a response from the Finance ministry. The committee, which met earlier this week, has taken a letter written by CPI-M MP John Brittas, agreed that the proposal that any interest accrued on the Rs 5 crore annual funds allotted to MPs of both the Houses would go back to the Centre was a bid to bypass Parliament. Brittas had written to the Finance Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman, who directed the committee to take up the matter. In the letter the MP had pointed out that the Finance ministry cannot amend the guidelines without taking the committees into confidence.

Cool Conclave

Chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, along with senior officials of key Central ministries, are headed to the colder climes of Dharamshala next week to participate in a conclave. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to participate in the deliberations to be held between June 15-17, it is learnt. The ministries participating in the annual conference of the chief secretaries include Education, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare. Top bureaucrats in Delhi are busy holding preparatory meetings to firm up the agenda of the conclave.

Light Fight

At a panel discussion of women’s participation in electoral politics held in New Delhi on Friday, BJP spokesperson Anila Singh and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sanjeev Jha came to blows several times. Singh first accused AAP of not including a single woman minister in its cabinet. Jha then ribbed Singh for greeting the audience by saying “Ram Ram’’ and not “Siya Ram’’, in a debate that centred around women’s empowerment. As the light-hearted bickering continued through the discussion, Jha finally quipped, “This is because we are engaged in TV debates all the time – so we have become used to bickering with each other!’’