Delhi confidential: Weather Watch

EARTH SCIENCES Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday launched a unique initiative by the India Meteorological Department – crowdsourcing weather information. The launch of the platform took place on the IMD’s 147th Foundation Day. The public participation platform, which Singh said was an example of what “citizen science”can be, will have people from across the country call or text local weather information to the IMD. They can click pictures of weather events in their areas on their phones and then upload them on the IMD platform. This, officials said, will enhance the IMD’s database of information.

Call Mode

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi, during the interaction with Chief Ministers on Thursday, specifically highlighted that the use of tele-medicine facilities for home isolation patients has helped a great deal to lower the burden on hospitals. Incidentally, on Friday, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the e-sanjeevani hub at CGHS Headquarters in Delhi and reviewed the tele-consultation services being provided. He also interacted with the doctors providing tele-consultation and personally viewed some sessions.

The Train Manager

THE LAST person standing in a locomotive at the fag end of a train – called a rail guard – will now be known as the Train Manager. The guards are in charge of the running of a train and check the entire formation for anything that can endanger it. A train cannot move without their nod. On Thursday, the Railway Board in an order said that the guards should be re-designated as Train Managers, although their pay scale will remain the same. Assistant Guard has been re-designated to Assistant Passenger Train Manager while Senior Passenger Guard will now be Senior Passenger Train Manager.