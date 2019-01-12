Delhi Confidential: Control Shift Delete?

Control Shift Delete?

Advertising

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) was hopeful of getting space, and more than the odd one or two seats, in the SP-BSP alliance for Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, given that the party won the Kairana Lok Sabha by-election with support of these two parties last year. The party, though, will have no representative on the dais when BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav hold a joint press conference in Lucknow on Saturday and make a formal announcement of the alliance. This, even though Jayant Chaudhary, RLD vice-president and former MP from Mathura, will be in Lucknow to flag off a bike rally of his party workers. Both programmes are being organised around the same time, the venues being around 4 km apart.

A Star Called Patra

Ever since the Assembly election results came out there has been speculation that BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has been asked to lie low. He has been at the receiving end for much criticism on social media. At Ramlila Maidan on Friday, Patra was the centre of attention for party workers who have come from different parts. As Patra walked towards the ground, they swarmed around and sought selfies with him. Patra kept walking but the crowd kept coming in front, with their cameras switched on. While two volunteers suddenly came running and warned them that “selifies are not allowed”, the party workers were not bothered. They kept clicking selfies.

In Mission Mode

Referring to the Lok Sabha elections and stating that exams are due in May, Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari said that he is not the man who sells dreams but does what he says he will set out to do. Addressing officials in charge of solid waste management in towns along the Ganga, he said he is confident that liquid waste into the river will be fixed by 70-80 per cent by March and implored them to fix solid waste issues on war-footing.