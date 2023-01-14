Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish

Earlier this week, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to the heads of 23 like-minded political parties inviting them to join the concluding function of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on January 30. Perhaps taking a cue from the AICC, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who too is leading a yatra in his state, has now written to his CPM counterpart Md Salim, inviting him to the concluding function of his ‘padayatra’ on January 23 at Karseong hill in Darjeeling. Salim, a former Lok Sabha MP, is the state secretary of Bengal CPM. The Congress and CPM had fought the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections in alliance and both parties are now entering into a seat-sharing pact in Tripura as well.