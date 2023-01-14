scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish

Perhaps taking a cue from the AICC, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who too is leading a yatra in his state, has now written to his CPM counterpart Md Salim, inviting him to the concluding function of his 'padayatra' on January 23 at Karseong hill in Darjeeling.

Earlier this week, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to the heads of 23 like-minded political parties inviting them to join the concluding function of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on January 30. Perhaps taking a cue from the AICC, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who too is leading a yatra in his state, has now written to his CPM counterpart Md Salim, inviting him to the concluding function of his ‘padayatra’ on January 23 at Karseong hill in Darjeeling. Salim, a former Lok Sabha MP, is the state secretary of Bengal CPM. The Congress and CPM had fought the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections in alliance and both parties are now entering into a seat-sharing pact in Tripura as well.

Pep Talk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents during the annual ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ townhall event at Talkatora Stadium on January 27. In the run up to the programme, where the PM will share tips to handle exam stress, ‘Exam Warriors’, a book authored by him published in 2018, will be released in various Indian languages. The 2018 edition was in English. Sit-and-draw competitions are also likely to be held on the same theme across states ahead of the event, sources said.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 03:04 IST
