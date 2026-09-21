Delhi Confidential: Informal gathering at Manoj Tiwari’s residence; Modi nudges lawyers on numbers

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BJP's north east Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and the party’s Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar Shivesh Kumar took a walk down memory lane during an informal gathering at the former’s residence in the Capital on Saturday. Both the leaders hail from the Purvanchal region. While felicitating Kumar, who has recently been appointed the national president of the BJP’s SC Morcha, Tiwari sought to underline that Kumar’s family is firmly rooted in the BJP and has been associated with the party for generations. He said he happened to hail from a village that has been represented by Kumar’s family over the years. To this, Kumar pointed out that Tiwari’s own role in the BJP began as the booth in-charge of the village where his family has traditionally been associated with the party since its Jana Sangh days. He said Tiwari is an inspiration for all members of the BJP, which prides itself on its connection with each voter down to the polling booth level.