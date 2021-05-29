Delhi confidential: India Place At Table

India has been a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council since January this year, but it has not been able to participate at the UN building due to Covid-19. The meetings so far have been virtual, where Indian diplomats have addressed through video-conferencing. Finally, Permanent Representative of India, T S Tirumurti, was able to enter the hallowed chambers and sit at the iconic horseshoe table after five months. “First in-person meeting experience — a feeling of anticipation and humility to finally take India’s place at the famous #UNSC’s Horseshoe Table,” the Indian envoy tweeted.

Under Pressure

Despite repeated requests from a section of BJP leaders from Kerala to seek report from the state leadership over a highway robbery in which some party leaders are under the scanner, the national leadership seems to be keeping its silence on the matter. The Rs 3.5-crore robbery case had taken a political turn when the state Crime Branch initiated measures to question some senior BJP leaders, including general secretary (organisation) and senior RSS pracharak M Ganeshan. With the state police releasing fresh evidence pointing fingers at alleged involvement of some Kerala BJP leaders, the party’s central leaders admitted it is “hugely embarrassing” after the defeat in recent Assembly polls. But some senior leaders in the national capital admitted that they were aware of the fact that some candidates did not use the resources extended by the party for campaigning. Now the national leaders are under pressure from a section in the faction-ridden Kerala unit to intervene to find out the truth behind the incident.

Peeved At Paid Jabs

Parliament has finally decided to extend vaccination facilities to family members of MPs. But there is a catch — it’s on payment basis. According to the Lok Sabha bulletin issued Friday evening, vaccinations to family member aged 18 to 44 will be available from June 1 in Parliament House Annexe building.

Rs 850 will have to be paid for each dose of Covishield; the rate for a Covaxin dose is Rs 1,250. The facility will be extended by medical teams of Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, the bulletin says. “MPs desirous to avail the facility for family members have to deposit the requisite form along with payment for the vaccine at the counter(s) before taking vaccination,” it says. MPs are already unhappy at the rates fixed — they pointed out that close family members getting vaccinated is important for keeping themselves protected from the virus. Besides, it has been pointed out, a private hospital has roped in for the inoculation exercise.