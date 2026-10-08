Delhi Confidential: Rashtrapati Bhavan responds to CPI(M) MP John Brittas; Shekhawat savours Rajasthan in Malta

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From the INDIA bloc reaching out to the President’s office over concerns about the Election Commission to Gajendra Shekhawat savouring Rajasthani flavours in Malta, and Central government officials tuning in to a live session on public service.
While the INDIA bloc is learnt to have been in touch with the President of India’s office for a meeting to discuss issues related to the functioning of the Election Commission, CPIM Rajya Sabha MP from Keralam, John Brittas, has received a reply to a complaint he had sent to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the same matter. Brittas has got an acknowledgement from the office of the President, also copied to the Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice. Brittas, it is learnt, has been told to communicate with the Legislative Department.
Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, who is visiting Malta for a global summit on tourism, could savour the taste of his home state Rajasthan even 6,000 km away. Chefs at a new Indian restaurant called Tanvi curated an Indian platter with Rajasthani specialities while hosting the minister for dinner upon his arrival.
All Central government officials were on Wednesday morning requested to attend an hour-long live stream — ‘Sadhna Samvad’ — a fireside chat between NITI Aayog member R Balasubramanian and Swami Bodhmayananda of Ramakrishna Mission, offering perspectives on service delivery to the people. The recording of the session was streamed repeatedly throughout the day for those who could not attend it live. Senior bureaucrats, ministry officials, security staff, and police officers in good numbers attended the session.