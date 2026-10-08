Delhi Confidential: Rashtrapati Bhavan responds to CPI(M) MP John Brittas; Shekhawat savours Rajasthan in Malta

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While the INDIA bloc is learnt to have been in touch with the President of India’s office for a meeting to discuss issues related to the functioning of the Election Commission, CPIM Rajya Sabha MP from Keralam, John Brittas, has received a reply to a complaint he had sent to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the same matter. Brittas has got an acknowledgement from the office of the President, also copied to the Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice. Brittas, it is learnt, has been told to communicate with the Legislative Department.