Delhi Confidential: In the Lord’s Name

People protest against the Supreme Court verdict in the Sabarimala temple case. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) People protest against the Supreme Court verdict in the Sabarimala temple case. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

PROTESTS against the Supreme Court’s Sabarimala verdict reached Delhi on Sunday with hundreds of Ayyappa devotees turning up at Jantar Mantar to convey their support. While a prominent section of the Kerala leadership of the Sangh Parivar has drawn the ire of devotees for supporting the verdict, the protests in Delhi were organised with blessings of a Sangh affiliate.

Back To Songs

BJP’s Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari made his presence felt in the concluding session of ‘Charkha: Kala Sanskriti Sangam’, a three-day cultural festival organised by the RSS’s cultural wing in collaboration with Gandhi Smriti Evam Darshan Samiti, on Saturday. Various cultural programmes, including classical dance by groups from different states, were presented at the event organised to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Tiwari, who was present in the concluding session as a special guest, sang a bhajan as a group from Rajasthan played the music. The BJP MP is not new to the stage — he was a popular Bhojpuri singer and actor before entering politics.

For Good Health

THE DELHI government is among the non-BJP state governments which have still not agreed to partner the central government’s flagship Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Manatri Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY). However, the hospitals funded by the central government in the national capital have now become the face of the ambitious health scheme. On Sunday, Dr Dinesh Arora, Deputy CEO of the PMJAY, tweeted : “National hospitals in Delhi will provide health benefits to all states beneficiaries who have joined @AyushmanNHA. A quilt labourer from Muradabad staying in Delhi & earning <8000/month has been listed tom @SJHDELHI(Safdarjung Hospital) for spinal cord surgery with implant.”

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App