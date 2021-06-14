Delhi confidential: In Tandem

On Friday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a meeting in which Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda were present, it intensified speculation about a cabinet reshuffle. However, party sources said the meeting was part of the ongoing review exercise by the PM. The political message was underlined by the fact that Modi had Nadda present in the meeting. On Friday, Shah was one of five ministers called for discussions on the record of their respective ministries. After the Bihar election, Modi had made it clear that the government would always work in tandem with the party — at the stage to celebrate the BJP’s victory in Bihar, Modi had prompted leaders and workers to applaud Nadda and encouraged them to shout “Nadda Ji Aage Badho, Hum Tumhare Saath Hain (You march ahead, we are with you).” The PM is expected to hold the assessment meetings with other senior ministers this week and Nadda is likely to be present in all such meetings, sources said.

Action Time

With the three-member panel headed by Mallikarjun Kharge having submitted its report on the problems in the Punjab unit of Congress, indications are that party president Sonia Gandhi will take decisions to put the house in order in the state this week itself. Kharge is likely to meet Gandhi on Monday to deliberate on the next steps. Kharge, who had returned to Karnataka after submitting the report, was called back to Delhi on Saturday. He was to meet Gandhi on Sunday but the meeting could not take place.

Top Assignment

Indian Foreign Service officer K Nagaraj Naidu has been named chef de cabinet by the recently elected UN General Assembly president, Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, for the duration of his one-year term. An IFS officer of the 1998 batch, Naidu is a fluent Chinese speaker and has served in China in four separate stints.