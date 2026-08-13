Delhi Confidential: In Solidarity

Kharge, sources said, happily posed for a group photograph with MPs Haris Beeran, P Sandosh Kumar, Brittas and others — all wearing ‘dhoti’ or ‘mundu’. Kharge even identified himself as one of those who wear the traditional attire, it is learnt.

Amid the uproar over BJP MP Sushmita Dev’s remark on CPM’s John Brittas’s attire, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, wore a Malayali ‘mundu’ to Parliament on Wednesday in solidarity with the Kerala MP. Kharge, sources said, happily posed for a group photograph with MPs Haris Beeran, P Sandosh Kumar, Brittas and others — all wearing ‘dhoti’ or ‘mundu’. Kharge even identified himself as one of those who wear the traditional attire, it is learnt.

House ‘Hum’

As he joined the discussion on the Bill to rename Kerala as Keralam in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, MoS Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale took to his usual style of starting with a rhyme — “Modi ji aur Amit Shahji mein hai dum, iss liye unke saath hai hum”. Looking towards the Opposition benches, which were nearly empty due to an INDIA bloc walkout, he remarked that the DMK and the AAP were “with us” as their MPs were still in the House. However, he immediately corrected himself, saying, “Arvind Kejriwal is not with us, but Sanjay ji [MP Sanjay Singh] can come with us”, leading to laughter from both sides of the aisle, including Singh.