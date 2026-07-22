Delhi Confidential: In Solidarity

A DAY after protesters taking part in ‘Sansad Chalo’ rally faced lathicharge and tear gas shelling from Delhi Police, MPs from Opposition parties streamed in to express solidarity with them at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. From Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Sanjay Raut and Arvind Sawant to CPI(M)’s John Brittas, Opposition leaders met those associated with the Cockroach Janta Party as well as the injured protesters who returned to the protest site after medical treatment.

Car Sewa

AN SUV belonging to a Congress leader was parked in a spot that served as a vantage point for anyone looking to shoot videos of the party’s protest near PM Narendra Modi’s residence on Tuesday. While initially the Congress leader didn’t let anyone lean onto his car, once the police started detaining party MPs, he gave a free pass to people who wanted to shoot videos of the police action. Some Congress workers also stood on the roof of the car and shot videos of leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, being pushed into the police buses. The onlookers left multiple dents on the SUV, but the Congress leader was unfazed and said that it was a “sacrifice for the country and the youth”.