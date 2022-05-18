Delhi Confidential: In Lighter Vein

Some of the Congress general secretaries and AICC in charge of states met informally on Tuesday to discuss the implementation of the operational decisions of the Udaipur Chintan Shivir. Incidentally, some of them will themselves have to step aside from some positions once the new rules barring a person from holding a post for more than five years come into effect. For instance, Mukul Wasnik in a lighter vein said he will have to resign four times since he had been a general secretary for 23 years now. Of course, he will be given a new role. Randeep Surjewala is a general secretary in charge of Karnataka as also the communication department head. He will have to leave one. The buzz is that Jairam Ramesh could succeed him as the head of the communication department, which will now be expanded. K C Venugopal, too, had been general secretary for over five years now, first as in charge of Karnataka and then in charge of organisation. It is to be seen whether his tenure will be counted from the day he took charge of organisation.