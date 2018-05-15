Delhi Confidential: In Lecture Circuit

Sahasrabuddhe has got External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to talk about soft power diplomacy. Sahasrabuddhe has got External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to talk about soft power diplomacy.

After BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe took charge of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, the ICCR is now starting a memorial lecture in the name of BJP icon Deen Dayal Upadhyay. Sahasrabuddhe has got External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to talk about soft power diplomacy in the first Deen Dayal Upadhyay lecture.

For A Good Cause

National head of BJP’s media cell Anil Baluni seems to be keen on starting his Parliamentary life on a noble note. Baluni, who became a Rajya Sabha member in first week of April, has donated a good part of his first salary for an orphanage in his home state. Baluni has handed over a cheque of Rs 1,00,000 to Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat for an orphanage run by the state government in Dehradun. Last heard, Baluni has also written to Rawat and requested him to withdraw the security cover on par with Z-category in the state.

Busy Clarifying

Union minister Uma Bharti’s remarks seem to be jinxed these days. After her earlier remark on dining with Dalits was misinterpreted, Bharti posted a series of tweets to clarify her statement. Now, her comment on bureaucrats has also stirred a controversy – and she has come up with an explanation again. She was quoted as saying that “honest officers” were “of no use”, and that “dishonest officers were better than honest ones because they are gutsy and perform well”. Bharti posted a few tweets to clarify that she meant even officials with a poor image among the people can perform well if they are encouraged. She stated: “If the top brass is honest, no organ of the government can be dishonest.” She said no official can do wrong as long as the chief is right.

