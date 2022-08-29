Delhi Confidential: In His Words

LIKE ATAL Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also used to pen down poems – but he prefers to call himself an “admirer of words” not a poet. An English translation of his “innermost thoughts”, which he had jotted in his diary during his travels before he became the Prime Minister, has just been published. “Letters to Self” is translated from Gujarati by Bhawana Somaaya. The poems – some joyous, some anguished scribbles as Modi says in the preface written in 2007– should not be equated to his position, but “reflects” his “feelings experienced” from his “little window of life”. But party leaders from Gujarat said some of them helped them understand Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat. They gave this one as an example: “Who cares about destiny? I am up for challenges/ I don’t borrow light/ I am the burning lantern/ Not dependent on outside glitter/I am confident with my own shine.” Modi wrote this in one titled as “Innocent”.