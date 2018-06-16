Delhi confidential: In For Praise

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (file) IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (file)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with beneficiaries of Digital India scheme through the Narendra Modi app and video-conferencing on Friday turned out to be an interesting affair for IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Interacting from Alwar, Rajasthan, one participant introduced a member from the nomadic community she had trained under the scheme. Besides highlighting her achievements to the PM, the excited participant also started praising Prasad. This left the minister amused. Prasad was, incidentally, witnessing this exchange about him from a remote location in a village hooked to the interaction just outside the national capital.

Giving A Scare

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu left his doctors on tenterhooks by undertaking a bumpy road journey in the Northeast on Friday, barely five days after undergoing a cataract operation and lens implantation. Naidu was scheduled to travel to Itanagar to lay the foundation stone for an urban project. From Bagdogra, he was to travel to Gangtok by a helicopter, and then fly to Itanagar, but heavy rain meant cancellation of the chopper trip. While the Arunachal Pradesh Governor and officials advised him to call off the visit to Itanagar, Naidu decided to take a chopper from Bagdogra to the town of Leelabari in Assam, and then traveled by road to Itanagar. His doctors were worried that the journey on such roads for over two hours could cause strain in his operated eye.

Women’s Long March

Come election time, struggles and agitation will take novel forms. Women’s groups from across the country, led by the women’s wings of the Left parties, will launch journeys across the nation with the title ‘Batein aman ki’ to address broader demographic challenges faced by women in the country. The campaign — from September 22 to October 15 — is meant to draw attention to a range of women’s issues. A travelling group of 25 women, selected from different walks of life, will undertake the journey. Five routes have been identified, covering almost all the states.

