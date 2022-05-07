Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Yoga Day, a countdown for all Union ministries

In fitness of things: As a run-up to International Day of Yoga on June 21, the Ayush Ministry has begun a countdown for all Union ministries. As part of the programme, each ministry is to conduct yoga sessions for its staff on the assigned day. With two ministries under his belt — Environment and Labour — Bhupender Yadav will join his staff on two separate days to do yoga before beginning routine office work. On Friday, Yadav was joined by 200 Environment Ministry officials at the ministry headquarters at the Indira Prayavaran Bhavan in Jorbagh. Forest officials and field officers from across the country also joined the session. Yadav will repeat the session on Saturday — this time with Labour Ministry staff.

In memory: The RLD organised several events on Friday in memory of former Union minister Ajit Singh, who died on May 6 last year due to Covid-related complications. The main event, hosted by Singh’s son and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary at Delhi’s Ambedkar International Centre, was attended by leaders from across the political spectrum. Union minister Anurag Thakur, BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, veteran leader Sharad Yadav, and CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury were among many who attended the event. Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik and BKU chief Naresh Tikait were present, as were hundreds of farmers from western UP, RLD’s stronghold.

A little while more: The new Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Prof Ajay Sood, may have officially joined office, relocating from Bengaluru, where he was an honorary professor of Physics at the Indian Institute of Science, to New Delhi, but he has prior commitments before he can begin work. Sood had already committed to several lectures at foreign universities before his unexpected appointment, and will now complete these lectures before taking on his new role as the PSA.